<p>Jamshedpur: The son of a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jamshedpur">Jamshedpur</a>-based industrialist, abducted on January 13, was recovered from Barhi in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.</p><p>Kairav (24), the son of Industrialist Devang Gandhi, was abducted while he was on his way to office in Adityapur industrial area of Seraikela-Kharswan district, they said.</p><p>"He was safely recovered by the Jamshedpur Police today. He was sent home around 4:30 am," Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Sivashish told <em>PTI</em>.</p><p>The accused were planning to shift Kairav to another place, "owing to massive raids by the Jamshedpur Police", an official statement said.</p><p>Accordingly, the police teams were alerted and deployed on the routes likely to have been used by the abductors, it said.</p><p>"Under mounting pressure from the police, the perpetrators set Kairav free on the road and fled," the statement said.</p><p>A manhunt is on to nab the culprits, it added.</p><p>Earlier, police had found Kairav's car from Kanderbeda area on National Highway-33 on the night of the incident.</p><p>Devang Gandhi, a resident of Bistupur, is also the vice-president of the Adityapur Small Industries Association (ASIA).</p>