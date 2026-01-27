Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Jharkhand industrialist's son recovered from Hazaribag, 2 weeks after abduction

Kairav (24), the son of Industrialist Devang Gandhi, was abducted while he was on his way to office in Adityapur industrial area of Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 09:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 January 2026, 05:10 IST
India NewsJharkhandJamshedpurabducted

Follow us on :

Follow Us