Jharkhand police arrests 94 in special drive

Ranchi: Jharkhand Police in a special drive arrested 94 people wanted in various cases, an official statement said.
Those arrested were involved in property-related and other crimes besides those wanted in various cases lodged under the Arms Act, it said on Monday.
It said a special drive against criminals was launched in Ranchi Zone in which a total of 94 criminals wanted in various cases were arrested.
"Of these 94, 35 were arrested in Ranchi, 20 in Gumla, 19 in Jamshedpur, 12 in Seraikela-Kharsawan, 6 in Chaibasa and 2 in Khunti," the statement said.
Published 05 August 2024, 08:27 IST