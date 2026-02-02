Menu
Karnataka: Tattoo artist assaulted, injured after shot with air gun in Udupi

The complaint stated that Sagar, along with his associates Sumanth and Aditya, tied the tattoo artist with a rope and physically assaulted him.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 12:59 IST
Published 02 February 2026, 12:59 IST
India NewsCrimeMangaluruAssaultUdupi

