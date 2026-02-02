<p>Udupi: A dispute over a tattoo work allegedly turned violent in Senapura village of Kundapur taluk, where a tattoo artist was assaulted and shot with an air gun.</p><p>According to the police complaint, the victim Vivek U (30) of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manipal">Manipal</a>, had begun tattooing an acquaintance named Sagar at his residence. As the work was left incomplete, Vivek later accompanied Sagar to his rented accommodation in Senapura to complete the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tattoo">tattoo</a>.</p><p>The incident reportedly escalated on the following day. While Vivek was sleeping at the rented house, Sagar allegedly woke him abruptly by splashing water on his face and accused him of doing substandard tattoo work, using abusive language.</p>.Two taken into custody for assault, robbery in Vittal.<p>The complaint stated that Sagar, along with his associates Sumanth and Aditya, tied the tattoo artist with a rope and physically assaulted him.</p><p>Later in the afternoon, at around 3.15 pm, when the victim was crying in pain, Sagar allegedly retrieved an air gun from the house, threatened Vivek, and fired at his chest. The injured man was shifted to a hospital in Manipal for treatment.</p><p>Gangolli police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 352, 127(2), 115(2), and 109 read with 3(5) of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bharatiya-nyaya-sanhita">Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita</a>, along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Indian Arms Act.</p>