Jharkhand Political Updates: Hemant Soren arrested in land scam case
Hemant Soren on Wednesday resigned as Jharkhand Chief Minister while the ruling JMM-led coalition proposed the name of senior leader Champai Soren as new state head. Soren tendered his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan after about seven hours of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to a land scam. Track latest updates from Jharkhand, only with DH!
Last Updated 31 January 2024, 16:30 IST
Highlights
15:5231 Jan 2024
Champai Soren will be the leader of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ says Congress MLA Dipika P S
15:5231 Jan 2024
Hemant resigns, Champai Soren to be next Jharkhand Chief Minister
15:5231 Jan 2024
The BJP has destroyed the federal structure: Congress leader Subodh Kant
In four years of rule, Hemant Soren looted Jharkhand. Soren was part of liquor scam, land scam and mining scam. But nobody is bigger than law, all are same under it: Jharkhand BJP MP
Seems like Hemant Soren lost his mind: Jharkhand BJP President
Hemant Soren arrives at his residence after handing over his resignation as Jharkhand CM
All the members of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ have submitted a letter in support of Champai becoming CM to the Governor.
The news comes amid Hemant Soren being subjected to ED questioning in alleged money laundering in a 'land scam' case. The former CM after being purportedly missing, showed up at his Ranchi residence yesterday, following a raid at his Delhi residence by the central government agency, where the ED seized Rs 36 lakh and an SUV amid other things.
The BJP has destroyed the federal structure: Congress leader Subodh Kant
(Published 31 January 2024, 16:00 IST)