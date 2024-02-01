JOIN US
india
jharkhand

JMM-led coalition MLAs’ plan to fly to Hyderabad cancelled due to poor visibility

Leaders of the coalition said that shifting the legislators to Hyderabad was needed to prevent any poaching attempt by the BJP.
Last Updated 01 February 2024, 17:02 IST

Ranchi: The plan of JMM-led coalition MLAs to fly to Hyderabad from Ranchi amid a political crisis in Jharkhand was cancelled as the chartered planes hired for it could not take off due to poor visibility, sources said.

Leaders of the coalition said that shifting the legislators to Hyderabad was needed to prevent any poaching attempt by the BJP.

Hyderabad is the capital of Telangana which is governed by the Congress, a constituent of the coalition.

The MLAs who waited for around two hours at the airport are returning to the Circuit House, where they had been staying.

'Three flights were cancelled after 6.30 pm due to poor visibility. Chances of taking off chartered flights today are also negligible,' Airport Director RR Maurya told PTI.

Two chartered planes were scheduled to take the MLAs to Hyderabad.

(Published 01 February 2024, 17:02 IST)
