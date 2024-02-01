Man dies during illegal mining in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Dhanbad: A man died while another received serious injury after a large chunk of coal fell on them during illegal mining in a closed mine in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened at Raja Colliery open cast mine in the Mugma area of Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL) under Nirsa police station, around 200 km away from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Shankar Bhuyan (26), a resident of Nirsa Kata Bhatta Colony while the injured person Rohit (27), a resident of Sindri Colony, was admitted to a private hospital.

Nirsa police station in-charge Dilip Kumar Yadav said a team has been sent to probe the incident.