Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Maoists kill former BSF jawan in Jharkhand

CPI (Maoist) leaflets were found beside the body, an officer said.
Last Updated 08 September 2023, 07:14 IST

Follow Us

A former BSF jawan was shot dead by suspected Maoists in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on the suspicion of being a police informer, an officer said on Friday.

The victim was identified as Sukhlal Purty. CPI (Maoist) leaflets were found beside the body, the officer said.

A group of Maoists allegedly barged into Purty's house on Thursday night and killed him in Kashijoda village under Kadamdiha panchayat on suspicion of being a police informer.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar confirmed that incident, saying Purty had availed voluntary retirement from BSF and was leading a normal life.

The SP suspected that the incident was a handiwork of left-wing ultras as some leaflets were recovered from the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 September 2023, 07:14 IST)
India NewsCrimeBSFJharkhandMaoistsCPI (Maoists)

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT