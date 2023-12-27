Meet Gulam Jilani, tailor who stitched 40-foot Lord Hanuman flag for Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

Hazaribag (Jharkhand): Gulam Jilani (55) is all smiles as he stands beside a 40-foot-long and 42-foot-wide flag that he stitched. This magnificent flag is ready to be hoisted atop the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Jilani is a third generation tailor who specialises in making religious 'Mahaviri' flags in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district.

"I feel proud that a flag stitched by me will adorn the historic Ram temple, which over 100 crore people have been dreaming about. If I get a chance, I will definitely go to Ayodhya to participate in the inauguration ceremony," Jilani told PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 'pran pratishtha' or consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla idol in Ram temple on January 22.

The 70-acre temple complex has 392 pillars and a 14-feet-wide 'percota' periphery spanning 732 metre.