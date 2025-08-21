Karnataka: Supplementary estimates of Rs 3,352 cr tabled in Assembly

<p>Bengaluru: Supplementary estimates, aggregating Rs 3,352.57 crore, were tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday. </p>.<p>They are additional expenditures incurred by the government over and above the budget provisions. This includes Rs 10 crore that the government spent on Sadhana Samavesha organised in Vijayanagar district to mark two years of Congress in power.</p>.Karnataka government tables bill to appoint recovery commissioner for illegal mining.<p>The government has regularised payment of Rs 4.99 crore towards outstanding bills in court cases against Dreams of Fountains Pvt Ltd (formerly Chilume Enterprises and DAP Hombale) pertaining to 2019 Lok Sabha elections.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The supplementary estimates also provide for Rs 3.81 crore for purchase of new vehicles for lawmakers, including Opposition Chief Whip and Leader of the Opposition in the Council. The government spent Rs 3.69 crore for Cabinet meeting at Nandi Hills. The supplementary estimates also provide for reimbursement of bills worth Rs 2.3 crore to senior advocate Kapil Sibal and other special counsels. </p>