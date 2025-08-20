Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Names of 50,000 ‘silent’ ration card holders deleted in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum

On the directive of Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi, a massive drive was on to delete the names of ineligible ration card holders from the list following verification.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 05:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 August 2025, 05:15 IST
India NewsJharkhandration cards

Follow us on :

Follow Us