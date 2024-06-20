NIA conducts searches in Jharkhand in coal mine attack case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted extensive searches at three locations in Jharkhand as part of its probe in a case related to extortion and attack on a coal mine, an official statement issued on Thursday said.

Digital devices, a Fortuner vehicle and some incriminating material were seized during the searches conducted on Wednesday in Hazaribagh and Ranchi districts on the premises of various suspects, it said.

The premises were connected with associates of the notorious Aman Sahu gang in Jharkhand, the NIA said in the statement.