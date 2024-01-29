Political vendetta to delegitimise Soren; not being in house doesn't mean fleeing: Family

The family member, who did not wish his identity to be revealed, told PTI that a false narrative was being set despite repeated communication to ED and compliance to the summons including willingness to "record his statement on January 31, 2024 at 1 pm at his residence."

An Enforcement Directorate team on Monday visited the residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Delhi in connection with a money laundering investigation in an alleged land fraud case. The ED had questioned him at his official residence in Ranchi for over seven hours on January 20 and had issued a fresh summons to him for this week.