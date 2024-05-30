Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Sonipat factory fire: Three injured persons succumb to injuries

The fire broke out at the rubber factory on May 28, leaving around 40 people injured.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 May 2024, 06:38 IST
Last Updated : 30 May 2024, 06:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Chandigarh: Three people who were injured in a blaze at a rubber factory in Haryana's Sonipat district, have died, police said on Thursday.

The fire broke out at the rubber factory on Tuesday, leaving around 40 people injured.

"Of those who were injured in the incident on Tuesday at the Rai Industrial Area, three people have succumbed to injuries," SHO Umesh Kumar said over the phone.

"Investigations into the incident are being conducted," he said.

The factory manufactures rubber belts.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 May 2024, 06:38 IST
India NewsFire AccidentFireAccidentHaryana

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT