Explained | What is Georgia's 'foreign agents' bill and why does it matter?

What do Russia and The West say?

The United States, Britain and EU countries all have warned Georgia against passing the bill, which the EU says is incompatible with its values. Georgia received EU candidate status in December, but the EU has said Tbilisi must make progress with reforms before it can join the bloc.

Georgia has traditionally proven to be one of the most staunchly pro-Western countries in the former Soviet Union, but the bill stands to threaten its strong ties with the US, a major aid donor.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week that Washington was launching a review of cooperation with Georgia and imposing visa restrictions on individuals "responsible for or complicit in undermining democracy in Georgia", as well as their family members. Georgian Dream slammed Washington's move, saying it amounts to "threats and blackmail" against Tbilisi and "a gross attempt to restrict Georgia's independence and sovereignty".

Russia says it wants "stability and predictability" in Georgia but has denied it exerted pressure on its neighbour to pursue the legislation. Moscow last week joined Tbilisi in accusing the US of blackmail and intimidation over the visa ban.

What's at stake for Georgia?

Georgia, a country of 3.7 million people which until 1991 was ruled from Moscow as part of the Soviet Union, stands at a crossroads in its international relations. Domestic critics say the bill will drag the country into Moscow's orbit at a time when polls show the vast majority of Georgians want to join the EU.

Russia is deeply unpopular in Georgia for supporting the breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, over which Moscow fought and won a brief war with Tbilisi in 2008. Georgia's government has refused to impose sanctions on Moscow over the war in Ukraine, angering Georgia's largely pro-Ukrainian public.