Explained | Will South Africa have a new government or president after election?

ANC outperformed polls and wins

In recent months, several polls suggested ANC support was hovering around the 40 per cent mark, which would represent a collapse from its performance in 2019, when it won 57.5 per cent of the vote. However, a tracking poll suggests ANC support has risen in the weeks leading up to election day. Analysts say the party has an unmatched grassroots campaigning machine, with activists going door-to-door in communities across the country.

Over the past four electoral cycles, the ANC's share of the vote gradually dropped, but never by more than five percentage points from one election to the next.

If the ANC wins a majority, it is highly likely that President Cyril Ramaphosa, the party leader, would be re-elected as head of state by the new National Assembly.

ANC loses majority and ramaphosa gets out

If the ANC loses its majority by a wide margin and Ramaphosa is blamed, the party could seek to oust him as its leader and nominate someone else for the National Assembly to elect as South African president.

It would have to move quickly as the constitution says the new National Assembly must convene within 14 days of the election result being declared to elect a president. Most analysts say this is unlikely unless the ANC vote share is around 40% or less, a worst-case-scenario for the party. A more probable scenario would be for Ramaphosa to hand over to a successor in an orderly transition part way through his term.

Whether Ramaphosa stays or goes, the overwhelmingly likely scenario is that he or the next ANC leader will be president after the election. There would have to be a colossal upset for another party to have a chance of winning the presidency.

Regardless of whether Ramaphosa or someone else is president, if the ANC loses its majority it will need support from one or more other parties to keep governing.

ANC narrowing loses majority and seeks small parteners

If the ANC comes close enough to 50 per cent, it will try to make a deal with small- or medium-sized parties to form a government. Analysts say the socially conservative Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), which is strong in KwaZulu-Natal province and is polling at about 5 per cent nationally, could be the ANC's first choice, though the IFP leader says it would rather not prop up the ANC.

The two parties were in violent conflict during the final years of apartheid, but worked together in the government of national unity that was formed after the 1994 election. Other potential partners include the small Muslim party Al-Jama'ah and the Patriotic Alliance, which draws its support from the mixed-race community.