Railway employees of Dhanbad division on fast demanding restoration of old pension scheme

Dhanbad: A section of railway employees in Jharkhand's Dhanbad went on fast on Monday morning, demanding that the old pension scheme (OPS) be brought back.

East Central Railway Karmachari Union (ECRKU) spokesperson NK Khawas claimed that over 22,000 employees of the Dhanbad railway division are observing the day-long fast.

A group of employees also sat on dharna at the office premises of the divisional railway manager, and other places within the division.

All India Railway Mens' Federation (AIRMF) zonal secretary OP Sharma said, "Even though the central government has set up a committee for giving suggestions to improve the benefits available under the New Pension Scheme (NPS), all employees' organisations have made it clear that we would accept nothing less than OPS."