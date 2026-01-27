<p>Jamshedpur: The son of a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jamshedpur">Jamshedpur</a>-based industrialist, abducted on January 13, was recovered from Barhi in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.</p>.<p>Kairav (24), the son of Industrialist Devang Gandhi, was abducted while he was on his way to office in Adityapur industrial area of Seraikela-Kharswan district, they said.</p>.Manipur horror: Meitei man living with Kuki wife abducted and killed; wife survives ordeal.<p>"He was recovered by the Jamshedpur Police today. He was sent home around 4:30 am,” Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Sivashish told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>Earlier, police had found Kairav’s car from Kanderbeda area on National Highway-33 on the night of the incident, he said.</p>