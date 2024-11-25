Two killed by Maoists in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

<p>Chaibasa: Two people were killed by suspected CPI (Maoists) in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a police officer said on Monday.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said a police team has rushed to Giru village under Gudri block to investigate the incident which took place on Sunday night.</p>.<p>One of the deceased was identified as Ravi Paan, the SP said.</p>.Two people killed by Maoists in Telangana, police launch probe.<p>Two other people were reportedly abducted by the left-wing extremists from the village, police said.</p>.<p>The details are being awaited as the police team could not be contacted due to a network issue in the remote area, he said.</p>.<p>Details of the incident would be available after the police team returns from the village, the SP said.</p>