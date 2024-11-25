Home
Two killed by Maoists in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said a police team has rushed to Giru village under Gudri block to investigate the incident which took place on Sunday night.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 10:04 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 10:04 IST
India NewsJharkhandMaoistsCPI (Maoists)

