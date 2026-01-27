Two tribal girls gang-raped in Jharkhand's Giridih

<p>Giridih: Two tribal girls have been allegedly gang-raped in Giridih district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jharkhand">Jharkhand</a>, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The incident took place in Harladih area under the jurisdiction of Pirtand police station on Sunday night when the two minors were returning home from a village fair.</p>.CBI officer who supervised R G Kar rape-murder case gets police medal.<p>Six-seven unidentified persons abducted them and took them to a nearby field, where they took turns to rape them, Harladih outpost officer-in-charge Deepak Kumar said.</p>.<p>An FIR has been registered on the basis of statements of the victims' mothers and further investigation is underway, he added.</p>.<p>Dumri Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sumit Prasad said that medical examination has been conducted and raids are underway at multiple locations to nab the culprits. </p>