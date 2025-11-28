Menu
india jharkhand

Woman killed, two others injured in IED blast in Jharkhand's Chaibasa

The improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in the Saranda forest under the Jeraikela Police Station area, a senior officer said.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 14:08 IST
Published 28 November 2025, 14:08 IST
India NewsJharkhandIED blast

