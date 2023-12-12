Joe Biden unlikely to visit India for Republic Day celebrations, no Quad summit soon

However, there was no comment by India on the invitation.

Separately, sources said the Quad summit is not taking place in India in January and it is now proposed to be held in the country in the later part of 2024.

It was expected that the Quad summit would take place around January 27 if Biden accepted India's invite.

"The Quad Summit in India is proposed to be held later in 2024. We are looking for revised dates as the dates currently under consideration do not work with all the Quad partners," said a source.

The Quad or Quadrilateral coalition comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia.

It is learnt that Washington has indicated to New Delhi that President Biden would not be able to travel to India for the Republic Day celebrations.

There has been a flurry of visits by senior US officials to India in the last few months.

Last month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin visited India for the '2+2' ministerial dialogue.