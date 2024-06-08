Home
India Political Updates | Congress Working Committee to meet today to discuss party's poll performance

Track the latest political developments across India, with DH.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 June 2024, 02:37 IST
Last Updated : 08 June 2024, 02:37 IST

Highlights
18:5207 Jun 2024

Sonia Gandhi likely to be re-elected Congress' Parliamentary Party chief at key meet today

President appoints Narendra Modi as PM-designate; oath on June 9 at 7:15 pm

Trouble not just for BJP but for Congress too from allies

Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the Congress party, speaks to Sonia Gandhi during a press conference at the party's headquarters in New Delhi.

Sources said existing Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi is likely to be re-elected in the meeting to be attended by Rajya Sabha MPs and newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs, despite the 76-year-old leader being said not to be keen on continuing in the post.

President appoints Narendra Modi as PM-designate; oath on June 9 at 7:15 pm

President Droupadi Murmu offers curd to NDA Parliamentary Party leader Narendra Modi after appointing the latter as Prime Minister-designate during a meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of government formation, in New Delhi, Friday, June 7, 2024.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday invited Narendra Modi to form the government for the third consecutive time, after letters of support were submitted by leaders of the National Democratic Alliance parties as well as the BJP Parliamentary Party, electing him as their leader. Swearing in for the third Modi government will now take place on Sunday at 7:15 pm.

Trouble not just for BJP but for Congress too from allies

Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance bloc members attend a press conference, after a meeting, in New Delhi, India, June 5, 2024.

The initial signs of trouble emerged after the first I.N.D.I.A. meeting following Lok Sabha elections on Wednesday when Trinamool Congress appeared to indicate its intentions to form a ginger group within the bloc to push scouting for potential allies to overthrow the Modi government.

Chandrababu Naidu to take oath as Andhra Pradesh CM for 3rd time on June 12

File photo of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the third time on June 12, party sources said on Friday.

Published 08 June 2024, 02:37 IST
