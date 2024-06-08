India Political Updates | Congress Working Committee to meet today to discuss party's poll performance

Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the Congress party, speaks to Sonia Gandhi during a press conference at the party's headquarters in New Delhi.
Reuters Photo
Sources said existing Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi is likely to be re-elected in the meeting to be attended by Rajya Sabha MPs and newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs, despite the 76-year-old leader being said not to be keen on continuing in the post.
Read more
President Droupadi Murmu offers curd to NDA Parliamentary Party leader Narendra Modi after appointing the latter as Prime Minister-designate during a meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of government formation, in New Delhi, Friday, June 7, 2024.
PTI Photo
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday invited Narendra Modi to form the government for the third consecutive time, after letters of support were submitted by leaders of the National Democratic Alliance parties as well as the BJP Parliamentary Party, electing him as their leader. Swearing in for the third Modi government will now take place on Sunday at 7:15 pm.
Read more
Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance bloc members attend a press conference, after a meeting, in New Delhi, India, June 5, 2024.
Credit: Reuters Photo
The initial signs of trouble emerged after the first I.N.D.I.A. meeting following Lok Sabha elections on Wednesday when Trinamool Congress appeared to indicate its intentions to form a ginger group within the bloc to push scouting for potential allies to overthrow the Modi government.
Read more
File photo of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.
Credit: Reuters Photo
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the third time on June 12, party sources said on Friday.
Read more