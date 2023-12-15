Justice Kaul urges masses to build 'tolerance for each other's opinion' on his last working day

"It is my belief that boldness of a judge is a very important factor. If with the constitutional protection which we have, we are not able to exhibit this, we can't expect other parts of administration to do so," he said.

Justice Kaul said there is no method by which the judiciary can stand up for itself and "I think it is the duty of the bar to support" and also correct the judiciary.

He said he was going out as a "satisfied man." "...I go with a full sense of satisfaction. I have tried to do my best whatever I could, sometimes it may be the best, sometimes it may not be. But the whole society works in a system where people must have tolerance for each other's opinion," he said.

"I think that is the greatest message I would like to give. We are at time in the world, where the tolerance levels have gone very low, internationally...It is time the human species learns to live with each other and live with other species of this world, to be able to adjust to it so that the world remains a large place and does not become a small place," Justice Kaul further asserted while thanking the members of the Bar, who had gathered in the court to bid farewell to him.

Landmark cases Justice Kaul was part of

During his tenure as an apex court judge, Justice Kaul was part of several landmark verdicts, including the one by a nine-judge constitution bench which had held that right to privacy was a fundamental right.

He was part of a five-judge constitution bench which had unanimously upheld the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 bestowing special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

In his verdict in the matter, Justice Kaul recommended setting up of an 'impartial truth and reconciliation commission' to probe and report on human rights violations by both state and non-state actors in Jammu and Kashmir since the 1980s, saying the 'wounds need healing.'