Justin Trudeau's aide assures India of 'all help' in Hardeep Singh Nijjar's case

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's aide has assured the Indian government of 'all help' in the matter of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing, News18 reported.

His comments come amid allegations that Canadian MP from Surrey Sukhminder aka Sukh Singh Dhaliwal, is close to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), which has allegedly been involved in Nijjar's death.

Dhaliwal also told the publication "as a Member of Parliament, I would not stay close to any member of foreign agencies. Whoever is giving you this information is totally wrong and irresponsible."

The MP also refuted the claim that Trudeau had raised the matter of Nijjar's killing after returning to his country from the G20 Summit hosted in Delhi on September 9 and 10.

Dhaliwal said that before Trudeau's Delhi visit, his government had already raised the issue with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi.

After returning, "the very first day when Parliament opened after the summer break, he (Trudeau) made the statement that a foreign state agent was involved in the killing of Nijjar", Dhaliwal reportedly said, adding that it was clear the "foreign agent" involved in the killing was from an "Indian agency".

Notably, the Canadian government has not provided any evidence thus far to back up its allegations, despite the Indian government's insistence on the same. Dhaliwal, when asked this, replied "There is an evidence that will be shared in court. He (Trudeau) does not want to mess up the justice system. He is a firm believer in justice. The Prime Minister of Canada will not make such a statement. The Five Eyes are standing with us".

The Five Eyes refers to the intelligence alliance that includes the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.