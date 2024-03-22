JOIN US
LIVE

LIVE
K Kavitha Arrest Hearing Live| Supreme Court to hear matter at 10:30 am

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, challenged her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case relating to Delhi excise policy irregularities. The apex court on will be hearing on the matter today. Track the latest developments on the hearing with DH.
Last Updated 22 March 2024, 03:17 IST

Highlights
03:1122 Mar 2024

03:1122 Mar 2024

03:1122 Mar 2024

03:1122 Mar 2024

What is the ED accusing K Kavitha of?

ED alleges that BRS leader K Kavitha and some others "conspired" with top AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, to get favours in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy by paying Rs 100 crore to the political party that rules Delhi.

BRS leader K Kavitha (L) and AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal (C) and Manish Sisodia (R).

Credit: PTI File Photos

03:1122 Mar 2024

K Kavitha's plea

Initially, Kavitha had a different plea where she challenged the ED summons in the money laundering but on Tuesday, that plea was withdrawn and a new plea challenging her arrest was filed. She has also challenged remand in the new plea and has said that the remand order doesn't adhere to Article 141 which states that the law declared by the apex court shall be binding on all lower courts in India. The plea also challenged Section 19 (1) of the PMLA Act.

03:1122 Mar 2024

Supreme Court to hear K Kavitha's ED arrest plea at 10:30 am

In her plea, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, challenged her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case relating to Delhi excise policy irregularities. The apex court on will be hearing on the matter today.

(Published 22 March 2024, 03:17 IST)
