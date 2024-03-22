K Kavitha Arrest Hearing Live| Supreme Court to hear matter at 10:30 am

ED alleges that BRS leader K Kavitha and some others "conspired" with top AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, to get favours in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy by paying Rs 100 crore to the political party that rules Delhi.
BRS leader K Kavitha (L) and AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal (C) and Manish Sisodia (R).
Credit: PTI File Photos
Initially, Kavitha had a different plea where she challenged the ED summons in the money laundering but on Tuesday, that plea was withdrawn and a new plea challenging her arrest was filed. She has also challenged remand in the new plea and has said that the remand order doesn't adhere to Article 141 which states that the law declared by the apex court shall be binding on all lower courts in India. The plea also challenged Section 19 (1) of the PMLA Act.
