Sexual abuse case: SIT interrogates Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna

The Special Court for Public Representatives will hear the bail plea of Prajwal and his mother Bhavani Revanna on Friday.

Before reaching Bengaluru from Munich, the Hassan MP had made a last attempt to avoid arrest and had moved the court seeking bail.

Prajwal faces three sexual abuse cases, while his mother has sought anticipatory bail in an alleged kidnapping case.

Though Bhavani is not an accused in the case, the SIT reportedly wants to investigate her role.

In the same case, Bhavani's husband and Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna, who is former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's son, was arrested and later released on bail. He is also accused of sexually harassing the cook of his house, who was also allegedly sexually abused by his son Prajwal.

The 33-year-old Prajwal, grandson of Deve Gowda and the BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate from the Hassan Lok Sabha segment, faces charges of sexually abusing several women. He has been so far booked in three cases of sexual assault.

He had left for Germany on April 27, a day after Hassan went to the polls. A 'Blue Corner Notice' seeking information on his whereabouts was issued by Interpol earlier, following a request by the SIT via the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The MP, terming the cases against him as false and alleging political conspiracy, said in a video statement issued earlier this week that he had gone into depression.

He also filed an anticipatory bail plea at the Principal City and Sessions Court for Elected Representatives on May 29, which issued a notice to the SIT to file objections, before posting the hearing for Friday.

The scandal has raised a political storm with the ruling Congress and BJP-JD(S) engaged in a slugfest.

While the Congress government has formed a SIT to probe the cases, the BJP and JD(S) -- NDA partners -- have demanded that the investigation be handed over to the CBI, and action be taken against those behind the wide circulation of the abuse videos.

The cases of sexual abuse came to light after a number of pen drives allegedly containing the videos involving Prajwal were reportedly circulated in Hassan, ahead of Lok Sabha polls there on April 26.

Deve Gowda recently issued a 'stern warning' to Prajwal, asking him to return to the country and face the probe into the sexual abuse allegations, while asserting there will be no interference from him or other family members into the enquiry.

The JD(S) supremo had reiterated that his grandson should be handed the harshest punishment under the law "if found guilty".

Prajwal's uncle and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy too repeatedly appealed to his nephew to return to the country and face the probe.

JD(S) has suspended Prajwal Revanna from the party following the allegations.