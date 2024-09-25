Kangana Ranaut withdraws remark calling for bringing back farm laws

In a post on X, Ranaut wrote, "My views on Farmers Laws are personal and they don't represent the party's stand on those Bills." She also posted a video statement on X in which she said, "When farmers' laws were proposed, several of us had supported them. But with great sensitivity and sympathy, our respected prime minister had withdrawn those laws." "I regret if I left anybody disappointed with my words and opinions. I take my words back," she said in the clip.