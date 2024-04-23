Karnataka, Gujarat continue to exhibit strong progress towards clean electricity transition: Report

Mumbai: A new joint report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) and Ember shows that Karnataka and Gujarat continue to showcase their leadership in the progress toward the clean energy transition.

This marks the second year of IEEFA and Ember collaboration on the Indian States’ Electricity Transition (SET) report, which evaluates the clean electricity transition preparedness at the subnational level.

The report in 2024, has added five more states, totaling 21 states and representing about 95 per cent of India’s annual power demand in the past seven financial years from 2018 to 2024 (up to November).

This year, the assessment parameters have been updated to better align with states’ electricity transition progress, incorporating stakeholder feedback and data availability.

Despite the changes, Karnataka and Gujarat showcased strong performance across dimensions, effectively integrating renewable energy sources into their power sectors, making strong strides in decarbonisation.

But the progress in states like Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh needs to improve, similar to last year’s findings.