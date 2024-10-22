Home
14 lakh ineligible ration cards identified in Karnataka

According to a statement, authorities have identified 13.87 lakh ineligible cards of which 3.64 lakh have been cancelled. Of this, 2,964 cards belonging to government employees have been removed.
22 October 2024

