14 lakh ineligible ration cards identified in Karnataka

<p>Bengaluru: Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa said on Monday that his department has identified nearly 14 lakh ineligible ration cards.</p>.<p>According to a statement, authorities have identified 13.87 lakh ineligible cards of which 3.64 lakh have been cancelled. Of this, 2,964 cards belonging to government employees have been removed.</p>.<p>Muniyappa said 4.35 crore beneficiaries in the state are availing of benefits through 1.51 crore ration cards.</p>.<p>The note said the number of ineligible ration cards could be over 20 lakh since those not availing of ration for 6 months, not receiving DBT for a year, and having annual income in excess of that stipulated, are deemed ineligible.</p>.<p>In the coming days, beneficiaries will be invited to submit new applications to obtain new cards with the same numbers as those of ineligible cards.</p>.<p>Muniyappa noted that the Direct Bank Transfer (DBT) of Rs 170 to each Anna Bhagya beneficiary instead of five kg of rice would continue.</p>.<p>He said that the central government had agreed to sell rice to the state at Rs 28 per kg. The state will procure the extra 20,000 MT of rice required for the additional cards.</p>.<p>In 2023-24, when the Centre declined to provide 27.48 lakh MT of rice Karnataka needed per annum at Rs 34.6 per kg, the state decided to provide Rs 170 instead of 5 kg rice as per its pre-poll promise.</p>.<p>He said officials have been directed to frame a law to curb food wastage in hotels and community halls. </p>