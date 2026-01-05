<p>Udupi: At least 15 passengers including seven students were injured after a KSRTC government bus collided head-on with a tipper vehicle at the Shettarakatte curve on the Tallur–Neralakatte road in Kundapura on Monday evening. The accident occurred around 4.35 pm when the KSRTC bus was hit by a tipper coming from Neralakatte towards Tallur. Police said the tipper driver, identified as Raghavendra, was driving at high speed and in a rash and negligent manner, leading to the collision. The right side of the bus was badly damaged in the impact.</p><p>Among the injured, three passengers were shifted to Manipal’s Kasturba Medical College (KMC) Hospital for advanced treatment, while the others were admitted to the Kundapura Government Hospital and Adarsha Hospital. The tipper driver has also suffered injuries and is admitted to a hospital. </p>.Karnataka: Mother, three-year-old daughter found dead in Kodiayala pond; investigation underway.<p>Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said, “I have visited KMC. The condition of two persons admitted in Manipal is critical as they have suffered head injuries. The third person admitted there is out of danger.”</p><p>A case has been registered in connection with the incident, and further investigation is underway.</p>