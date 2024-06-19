17 colleges in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi did not apply for affiliation

Aim’s First Grade College, Kadaba; Indian Institute of Design, Kuntikana; St Aloysius Evening College; Mahalasa School of Art, Sri Sharada Women’s First Grade College, Sullia; B D Shetty College of Business Management, Mabukala; Karavali College of Education; Sri Premakanthi College of Education; Sarsa College of Arts and Science; Sri Antony College of Commerce; Sri Ramakunjeshwara College; Meredian College; Ambika Maha Vidyalaya College; Pana Institute of UG Studies, Samvedana Science and Commerce First Grade College, Kambadakone and Richard Almeida Memorial College in Kundapura did not apply for affiliation due to shortage of students, the VC explained.

The VC said that the number of affiliated colleges in Mangalore University is 178. This comprises 132 colleges in DK including five constituent colleges, seven autonomous colleges, 21 government colleges, 16 private aided colleges and 71 private unaided colleges and 46 colleges in Udupi including 12 government colleges, 11 private aided colleges and 21 private unaided colleges. University's local inspection committee (LIC) had recommended continuation of affiliation to 136 colleges after visiting the colleges and inspecting its basic infrastructure facilities.

LIC has recommended the extension of affiliation for 36 colleges for introducing new programmes and change in student intake. Two among 29 colleges, which had applied for permanent affiliation, had been denied. The VC said; “As Badriya First Grade College in Mangaluru and Sri Niranjana Swamy First Grade College in Sunkadakatte had failed to renew their NAAC accreditation, LIC had recommended for the continuation of affiliation to the college.” Out of 31 colleges that applied for new programmes, 16 have applied for BCA programme.

Five colleges had applied for fresh permanent affiliation and the LIC has recommended for the same. Bharati College Nanthoor has applied for fresh affiliation from the university and the LIC has recommended the same which in turn was approved in the academic council meeting.

Autonomous status for St Philomena College

The academic council, one of the decision-making bodies of Mangalore University in its meeting on Wednesday decided to grant autonomy to St Philomena College, Puttur. The Syndicate of the University also had approved the autonomy. The proposal will now be submitted to the government for approval, said Vice Chancellor Prof P L Dharma.

The council approved observations/assessments made by the standing committee constituted by the university, on the applications of the college which sought autonomy. The committee with VC as chairman in its reports had recommended autonomy. The committee had visited the colleges on April 30 and verified the documents furnished by the college. The committee has advised the college to carry out social outreach programmes and community service.