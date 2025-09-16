<p>Chamarajanagar: Recruitment process for the appointment of 18,500 teachers for government and aided schools will begin soon, said Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Madhu Bangarappa.</p><p>Speaking to media persons, in Chamarajanagar, on Tuesday, he said, "After the Congress government came to power, 13,500 teachers have been appointed. During the BJP government, only 5,428 teachers were appointed."</p>.BJP's Ashoka calls CM Siddaramaiah 'ambassador of religious conversion' in Karnataka.<p>"Around 8,200 classrooms have been built at schools under 'Viveka Scheme', a state government programme for building special classrooms for government schools. An additional 3,000 classrooms will be constructed. There are plans to establish 800 Karnataka Public Schools. The SSLC examination process has been cleaned up and 79 per cent results have been obtained without malpractices,” he said.</p><p>Commenting on BJP leader C T Ravi's statements, Madhu Bangarappa said, "Ravi's work is to blow 'sheeti' (whistle) at religious places. He tries to add fuel to the fire, when it comes to religious issues. He chants 'Bharatambe japa' for namesake. But Congress educates the children about the Constitution. The Kannada schools in borders would be protected. We want our government school children to learn in Kannada and English medium."</p><p>Ravi had<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/there-will-be-hindu-genocide-if-our-population-declines-to-15-bjps-ct-ravi-3730914"> earlier said that</a> if the population of Hindus comes down to 15 per cent, there will be a genocide of Hindus.</p>