<p>Mysuru: As many as 25 people were injured after a private bus toppled on Mysuru-Bengaluru NH 275 near service road of Agaralinganadoddi of Maddur taluk of Mandya district on Sunday. They have reportedly suffered minor injuries. </p><p>The injured were rushed to Maddur Government hospital for first aid and later rushed to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences for further treatment.</p><p>They were the residents of K P Agrahara on Magadi road of Bengaluru. </p><p>The incident occurred when they were returning home after visiting Dandi Maramma temple near Shimsha of Malavalli taluk. </p><p>Mandya DC Kumar visited the hospital and made necessary arrangements for treatment. </p><p>The bus reportedly toppled after it hit a cement block near the service road.</p>