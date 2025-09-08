Three minors killed in bike crash at Chamarajanagar

<p>Chamarajanagar: Three minor boys were killed in a collision between a two-wheeler and a lorry, on the road connecting Karivaradarajana Betta, on the national highway, in Chamarajanagar, on Saturday.</p>.<p>The deceased are Mehran (13), Rayan (8) and Faizal (11). Another boy, Adan Pasha (9), is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mysuru, and is said to be critical.</p>.<p>It is said that all the four were riding on a two wheeler, when they rammed into a lorry coming in the opposite direction.</p>.<p>The tragedy could have been averted if the parents had not allowed them to ride the two-wheeler, as they are all below 13 years, and it is an offence. The parents should consider this seriously to avoid such tragedies, said Superintendent of Police B T Kavitha.</p>