30 arrested in Davangere over violence during Ganesh idol procession

Davangere: The city police on Friday arrested a total of 30 people in connection with the violence during Ganesha idol immersion procession Thursday evening.
A police team, led by Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth, conducted a late night operation and arrested the suspects from their homes. Following the stone pelting incident at Chamarajapete Circle in old Davangere area on Thursday night, a group of 40 to 50 miscreants caused havoc in the nearby areas-Aanekonda and Mattikallu. They stoned the houses, cars, bikes parked outside their homes at night.
Cases have been registered in various police stations across the city in connection with these incidents.
Additional police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order.
Published 20 September 2024, 08:16 IST