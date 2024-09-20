30 arrested in Davangere over violence during Ganesh idol procession

Davangere: The city police on Friday arrested a total of 30 people in connection with the violence during Ganesha idol immersion procession Thursday evening.

A police team, led by Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth, conducted a late night operation and arrested the suspects from their homes. Following the stone pelting incident at Chamarajapete Circle in old Davangere area on Thursday night, a group of 40 to 50 miscreants caused havoc in the nearby areas-Aanekonda and Mattikallu. They stoned the houses, cars, bikes parked outside their homes at night.