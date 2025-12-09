31 blackbucks died due to bacterial infection at Belagavi zoo, says Minister Eshwar B Khandre

<p>Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre said the death of 31 blackbucks at the Rani Channamma Mini Zoo in Belagavi was due to Haemorrhagic Septicaemia (HS), a bacterial disease.</p>.<p>Responding to a question in this regard during the winter session of assembly in Belagavi on Monday, Khandre said the disease is common among herbivores and can spread through water, food, and air. The disease can worsen and result in death within 6 to 24 hours of infection, making it difficult to detect and treat the disease.</p>.BJP to gherao Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi for 'justice to farmers'.<p>The minister ruled out negligence on the part of zoo authority for the death of 31 blackbucks between November 13 and 17. Seven blackbucks have survived the infection after the intervention of experts.</p>.<p>The state has a total of 322 captive blackbucks in its nine zoos, and measures were taken to prevent the spread of disease among them. While most animals in zoos are vaccinated, it is challenging to vaccinate blackbucks due to their high sensitivity. “Capturing and vaccinating blackbucks can lead to capture myopathy, a condition that can cause heart failure. The animals are also prone to stress and fear, which can be triggered by the presence of predators like leopards, tigers, or even dogs, leading to death,” he said.</p>.<p>Khandre said the mortality rate in Karnataka’s zoos has shown a declining trend over the years. According to the data, the mortality rate was 6.2% in 2021-22, which decreased to 4.5% in 2022-23. The rate was 4.76% in 2023-24, 3.25% in 2024-25, and 2.42% in 2025-26.</p>.<p>Following the deaths of 31 blackbucks at the Rani Channamma Mini Zoo, the Karnataka Zoo Authority has instructed all executive directors of zoos under its jurisdiction to take precautionary and safety measures to prevent further deaths.</p>.<p>The minister urged the opposition not to politicise tragic deaths of blackbucks, which were beyond the control of officials.</p>.<p>Quote - </p>.<p>Eshwar B Khandre<br />Forest Ecology and <br />Environment Minister</p>.<p>“The animals are also prone to stress and fear which can be triggered by the presence of predators like leopards tigers or even dogs leading to death.</p>