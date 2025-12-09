DH report on C-section deliveries finds mention in the Council

<p>Belagavi: Senior JD(S) member Govindaraju mentioned a DH report while raising the issue of rise in C-Section deliveries in the state, in the Council. </p>.<p>Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao admitted that C-section deliveries had increased because of various reasons, including fear among wouldbe mothers.</p>.No history of no-trust motion against Chairman for lack of majority: Horatti.<p>“Following the rise in C-section deliveries, we are doing the audit. There are various reasons for people opting for C-Section deliveries, which include fear and pain,” he informed the House.</p>.<p>Rao said there were doctors at primary health centres who have not performed a single delivery in the last year and a half. “Considering it seriously, we will be shifting such doctors to taluk hospitals,” Rao said.</p>