Bengaluru: RGUHS fee hike leaves affiliated colleges in shock

<p>Belagavi: The colleges affiliated to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) were shocked by the "exorbitant" increase in the affiliation fee fixed by the university for the next academic year.</p>.<p>"The university has increased (fee) almost three times for a few courses which is unscientific. We had paid Rs 1.76 lakh for renewal of affiliation for B Pharm course but next year, with the revised fees, we have to pay Rs 3.63 lakh," said a member of a pharmacy college managment in Bengaluru. For Pharm D course, it has been revised from existing Rs 1.26 lakh to Rs 3.63 lakh.</p>.<p>As per the notification issued by the RGUHS, the varsity has hiked - application fee, annual fee, renewal fee, administrative fees, institution helinet fee and course identification fee.</p>.<p>"Of all these, renewal, fresh affiliation and administrative fees matter most and for some institutions it is impossible to pay," said a member of a nursing college management.</p>.<p>It seems like the university is curbing the coming up of <br />nursing colleges as it has increased the affiliation fee for new the colleges from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. The fee for setting up a new medical college has been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. Dental college's new application fee is now Rs 20 lakh up from existing Rs 8 lakh.</p>