Bengaluru: RGUHS fee hike leaves affiliated colleges in shock

As per the notification issued by the RGUHS, the varsity has hiked - application fee, annual fee, renewal fee, administrative fees, institution helinet fee and course identification fee.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 22:04 IST
Published 08 December 2025, 22:04 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsRajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS)Fee hike

