4 of Tumakuru family die in Chitradurga accident

Four of a Tumakuru family were killed when a car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary lorry on NH 48 near Mallapur Gollarahatti in the taluk in the early hours of Monday.
Deceased are: Khaleel (42), his wife Mallika Sharief (37), their son Tabrez (13) and Mallika’s brother Shamsuddin (40). Three children - Nargis, Rehan and Rehaman - are being treated at the district hospital for injuries.
The accident occurred when the family was returning home from Mallika’s maternal home in Belagavi.
The speeding car veered off the road and rammed into the lorry parked at the roadside. The police have taken the lorry driver into their custody, Chitradurga SP Dharmendra Kumar Meena told reporters.