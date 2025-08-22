<p>Kalaburagi: Five members of a family including a two-year old boy from Ranjol village of Sedam taluk in Kalaburagi district were found dead at their residence under Miyapur police station limits in Hyderabad on Thursday. The local police have suspected it to be case of suicide.</p>.<p>Sedam police officials enquired with the neighbours and relatives of the family at Ranjol village. The police said that the family was not facing any problem. The deceased are Laxmappa Uppar (55), his wife Venkatamma Uppar (48), daughter Kavita(24), son-in-law Anil (32) and grandson Appu(2). The family was residing in the Maqtha area in Hyderabad for the last few years in a rented house.</p>.Karnataka: Chitradurga girl killed after she demanded boy to marry her.<p>"They had left their native village 4-5 years ago to work as construction labourers in Hyderabad. The dead bodies of Laxmappa and his wife will be brought to the village after the post-mortem and their last rites would be conducted on Friday. The other bodies would be cremated in Hyderabad," Sedam CPI Mahadevappa Diddimani said. </p>