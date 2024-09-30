Leopard on the prowl in Karnataka university campus; 50 foresters deployed

Dharwad: Forest department officials are busy scouring the campus of Karnatak University in Dharwad for a leopard following claims of the big cat having been sighted by some students.
Forest department officials were intimated about a leopard having been spotted on the campus by varsity officials two days ago, following which 50 foresters were deployed to trap the big cat.
The foresters resumed the operation, which kicked off on Saturday evening, on Sunday. Students residing in the varsity hostels on campus were cautioned against venturing outside their rooms, while the three main gates of the Karnatak University campus have been closed, and restrictions placed on movement of both vehicles and pedestrians. Varsity department officials were asked by foresters to close the library on Sunday.
At three different locations
The department has placed cages at three different locations on campus, based on where the leopard was sighted by the students. Should the need arise, the department is likely to press more foresters into the operation, and enlist the assistance of experts to trap the leopard.
Meanwhile, officials have installed high-definition closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras on the road running alongside Gandhi Bhavan. In fact, CCTV cameras have been installed at 20 different locations, while one of the cages has been placed near a pond.
Karnatak University registrar A Chennappa told DH that reports of a leopard prowling on the campus had been pouring in for the past 15 days.
Forest department officials are confident of capturing the leopard should it turn up at the pond to drink water. This is the second time in four months that a leopard has been spotted either in Karnatak University or in its vicinity.
Four months ago, villagers at Mansur had spotted a leopard near the varsity, and the forest department roped in experts from Gadag to capture the big cat, but to no avail.
