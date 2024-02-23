50 years of New Mangalore Port: Karnataka Governor inaugurates 2 projects

Mangaluru: Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot visited the New Mangalore Port (NMP) on Friday as it celebrates 50 years of service to the nation.

The Governor virtually inaugurated two projects — 'Golden jubilee AOB circle road' and 'golden jubilee truck parking terminal' worth Rs 6.25 crore as part of the celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor expressed his happiness and congratulated the Port on its “golden jubilee” year of service to India.

He said “The Port has played a pivotal role in the transformative journey of major ports of the country in the past decade. With a capacity of 74 MTPA, the port achieved a record handling of 42.5 MMT in 2018-19."

"Despite challenges posed by the pandemic, the port has rebounded to pre-Covid levels, handling 41.3 MMT in 2022-23 and is on course to achieve an all-time high 45MMT in 2023-24,” he also said.

The first cargo vessel “MV SATSU MARU” had called at the New Mangalore Port on June 10, 1974.