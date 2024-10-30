53% of commercial tax collection target met so far: CM Siddaramaiah

<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday asked officials to accelerate revenue collection and warned them that they would be held accountable if targets are not met. </p>.<p>Siddaramaiah, who is also the finance minister, reviewed revenue -generating departments - commercial taxes, excise, stamps & registration, transport and mines and geology. </p>.<p>For the 2024-25 fiscal, the government has a commercial tax collection target of Rs 1.10 lakh crore. So far, the state has collected Rs 58,773 crore. This includes Rs 44,783 crore GST, Rs 13,193 crore sales tax and Rs 797 crore professional tax. </p>.MUDA case: ED raids house of CM Siddaramaiah's close aide, takes him into custody.<p>“The state has achieved 53.5 per cent of the target so far. Compared to the same period last year, the collection has increased by ₹5,957 crore,” the chief minister’s office said. </p>.<p>“To meet the yearly target by March, Rs 10,200 crore per month needs to be collected over the next five months,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that coordinated efforts are needed. “Achieving the target is essential for the state’s development.”</p>.<p>Siddaramaiah said he would conduct monthly reviews. He also noted that the Kara Samadhana scheme is expected to bring in an additional ₹2,000 crore.</p>.<p>The government’s excise collection target is Rs 38,525 crore this fiscal. So far, authorities have mopped up Rs 20,237 crore, which is 52.53 per cent of the target. This year’s collections are Rs 1,301.15 crore higher than the same period last year, the CMO said. </p>.<p>Siddaramaiah instructed officials to take strict measures to prevent illegal liquor smuggling from Goa. </p>.<p>On stamps & registration, the government has collected Rs 13,724 crore against the annual target of Rs 26,000 crore. </p>.<p>“Until March, we need to collect Rs 2,400 crore per month,” Siddaramaiah told officials. </p>