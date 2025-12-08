6,000 cops deputed for security at Suvarna Vidhana Soudhna

<p>Belagavi: As many as 10,000 personnel, including 6,000 policemen, have been deployed at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha where the 14th winter session of the Legislative Assembly will begin on Monday. </p>.<p>Most of the personnel landed in Belagavi on Saturday and Sunday. They have been assigned duties also. The services of over 500 labourers are being used for maintenance of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, cleaning and serving food.</p>.Ruling Congress, opposition NDA brace for winter session in Belagavi from today.<p>As many as 3,000 rooms have been reserved for accommodation. Government quarters, guesthouses, rooms at universities, vacant government buildings, lodges, marriage halls and appropriate apartments have been obtained on rent for 12 days.</p>.<p>Suvarna Vidhana Soudha is situated at a distance of 12 km from Belagavi city. Over 500 vehicles have been hired for the travel of officers and other employees from their place of accomodation. Seventy per cent of such vehicles are hired from private parties. Two helipads - one on the premises of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha and another at Kumaraswamy Layout have been readied for the movement of ministers and MLAs.</p>