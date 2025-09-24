A literary craftsman who loved visiting Dharwad

<p>Dharwad/ Hubballi, DHNS: Acclaimed writer S L Bhyrappa, who passed away in Bengaluru on Wednesday, always used to cherish his visits to Dharwad whenever an opportunity arose. Be it an award ceremony, a literary meet, or a book release, Bhyrappa, a true craftsman of words, never hesitated to share his thoughts and always inspired young writers with his guidance.</p><p>During his visits, he would stay at the residence of N P Bhat, son-in-law of Prof V K Gokak. After Bhat’s demise, he stayed at Prof G M Hegde’s house in Kalyan Nagar. He frequently interacted with students and teachers in schools and colleges, including the century-old Vidyaranya High School and Karnatak College, patiently answering their questions.</p><p>At Sahitya Sambhrama, his sessions were lively, often shedding light on lesser-known aspects of literature and life. </p><p>It was in Dharwad, in 2020, that Bhyrappa announced his last novel, ‘Uttara Kanda’. “I think the time has come to put an end to writing novels. I do not have any theme in mind right now, and considering my age, I am not sure if Kannada literature can expect more novels from me,” he had remarked then.</p><p>At the same event, he cautioned that the term ‘movements by litterateurs’ was a dangerous one, as it bound writers to particular ideologies. Known for his candour, the celebrated novelist voiced his opinions fearlessly, regardless of the reactions they evoked.</p><p>After receiving the Da Ra Bendre National Award, Bhyrappa had regretted that students in schools and colleges were not being trained in the art of writing. As a result, he noted, even postgraduate students often lacked the ability to write in a coherent and presentable manner. </p><p>Recalling his works, noted writer Veena Shanteshwar said, “There cannot be another Bhyrappa in Kannada literature.</p><p>Another writer, Hema Pattenshetti, described him as “a literary researcher of the highest order.”</p><p><strong>One-year since his visit</strong></p><p>Exactly one year and four days ago (September 20, 2024), Bhyrappa had visited Dharwad. At the time, expressing his wish to see old Dharwad, he went around the area where Bendre and Gangubai Hangal were born.</p><p>Later, he visited the homes of his friends. Near the Vanavasi Rama Mandir, when his car stopped, renowned musician M Venkatesh Kumar met him and had a conversation. </p><p>Artiste Shashidhar Narendra recalled that Bhyrappa had a deep love for Hindustani music and never missed an opportunity to attend the concerts of Pt Mallikarjun Mansur, Bhimsen Joshi, and Gangubai Hangal. In fact, Bhyrappa was so drawn to the art that he even expressed a keen desire to learn music from Gangubai Hangal.</p><p>He also had a fondness for jowar roti. Whenever he visited the “City of Letters,” he relished the local rotis, and often carried some with him to Mysuru too.</p><p><strong>Hubballi connect</strong></p><p>Starting from publishing Bhyarapa’s ‘Dharmashree’ novel in 1961, as many as 26 novels, six books on literary thoughts, and his autobiography were published by Sahitya Bhandara of Hubballi origin.</p><p>Bhyarappa used to visit Hubballi once in two years in recent years, and used to say that Hubballi was his most loved place only after Mysuru. In September last year, he stayed for more than a week in Hubballi. </p><p>“When he was a lecturer at Shri Kadasiddheshwar College here, ‘Dharmashree’ was published after he came in contact with Sahitya Bhandara founder Ma Govindarao, my uncle. Since then, his association with Sahitya Bhandara grew stronger, and his books were published from the Sahitya Bhandara’s Bengaluru branch after 1970,” said publisher M A Subramanya, adding that 65 years of continuous association with a writer and publishing house cannot be seen anywhere else.</p><p>His novels were so popular and relevant because of the subject matter, depth and width, storytelling style, analysis, and through study and research before writing, Subrahmanya said. Though all his novels were popular, ‘Avarana’ saw maximum reprints and that novel has the very soul of India, he added.</p>