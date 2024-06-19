Abduction case: Karnataka HC grants advance bail to Bhavani

The court perused the material and noted that Bhavani had answered a total of 80 questions posed by the SIT. “There is not even a whisper that the argued risk to the abductee’s life is at the instance of the petitioner. Even otherwise, no assumption of the kind can be made against the petitioner who is not named by the complainant or by his mother in her (CrPC) sections 161 & 164 statements that are furnished in a sealed cover,” the court said.