Abduction case: SIT files chargesheet against JD(S) MLA H D Revanna and wife Bhavani

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the charges of kidnapping against JD(S) MLA H D Revanna, his wife Bhavani Revanna and six others accused filed the chargesheet on July 29.

Well-placed sources confirmed to DH that Section 364A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was invoked against the accused. The chargesheet was filed before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM).

As per the section, whoever “kidnaps or abducts any person or keeps a person in detention after such kidnapping or abduction, and threatens to cause death or hurt to such person, or by his conduct gives rise to a reasonable apprehension that such person may be put to death or hurt, or causes hurt or death to such person to compel the Government or any foreign State or international inter-governmental organisation or any other person to do or abstain from doing any act or to pay a ransom, shall be punishable with death or imprisonment for life, and shall also be liable to fine”.

DH has learned that the SIT has collected several pieces of technical and circumstantial evidence, including call detail records (CDRs), and recorded statements to support the charges.