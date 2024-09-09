'Accept Sudhakar's challenge with love,' says D K Shivakumar on providing water from Yettinahole to Chikkaballapur & Kolar districts

Asked if Sudhakar had been praising him of late after the Justice Cunha commission submitted its report on alleged covid 19 irregularities to the chief minister, he said: "I don't know about the Covid report. I was not part of the previous Cabinet meeting that discussed it since I was in Yettinahole."



He lashed out at Union Minister for Consumer Affairs and New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi for stating that the Congress had released a photograph of incarcerated actor Darshan smoking a cigarette to distract people from the Valmiki Corporation Scam.



"I appeal to Joshi with folded hands on Ganesha Chathurthi to get us approval for the Mahadayi project and funds for the Upper Bhadra project."



I will speak to the CM within a fortnight and discuss the nature of our fight for Mahadayi, Shivakumar added.