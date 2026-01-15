<p>Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday called Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, asking her to initiate action against a Congress functionary who allegedly abused and threatened the lady commissioner of Sidlaghatta City Municipal Council. </p>.<p>An audio clip of the exchange between Congress functionary Rajiv Gowda and Sidlaghatta CMC commissioner Amrutha Gowda has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Rajiv Gowda, upset over the removal of a banner, is heard abusing Amrutha, besides threatening her.</p>.Joint Karnataka legislature session from January 22 to discuss VB-G RAM G Act replacing MGNREGA.<p>Kumaraswamy reportedly expressed concern over the lack of safety for women officers, besides demanding the Rajiv Gowda’s arrest. “Being a woman, you (Shalini Rajneesh) should not condone such behaviour towards lady officers. Action must be initiated against the Congress functionary who threatened the officer,” Kumaraswamy is learnt to have told the Chief Secretary.</p>.<p>The Union Minister also asked Shalini to take steps to ensure safety of women officers. Expressing dismay over such incidents recurring in the state, Kumaraswamy said, “You must ensure safety of woman officers under you.”</p>