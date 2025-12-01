<p>New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-somanna">V Somanna</a> on Monday said that action has been taken against 99 contractors in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> for irregularities and poor-quality work carried out under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. </p>.Karnataka govt seeks central funds for Jal Jeevan Mission works.<p>Total 169 complaints related to irregularities have been received from Karnataka. Disciplinary action has been initiated against 9 officials. One case is being investigated by an independent agency, the Minister informed Lok Sabha in his written answer. </p><p>A total of 17,036 complaints have been received from 32 states and Union Territories about irregularities while implementing Jal Jeev Mission. Of these, as much as 83 percent of the complaints (i.e., 14,212) have come from Uttar Pradesh alone. In UP, action has been taken against 171 officials and 119 contractors, and 143 cases are being investigated by independent agencies, the Minister informed.</p>